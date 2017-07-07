DAVID NDII admits JIMMY WANJIGI was behind NASA’s second MANIFESTO

Friday July 7, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Economist, David Ndii has admitted that NASA released two manifestos last week.



In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Ndii admitted that tenderpreneurs like Jimmy Wanjigi were among the people who contributed to one of the controversial manifesto.





“We have become a stakeholder society. So people call themselves stakeholders. Even tenderpreneurs are in there. Infact they are there in a big way,” Ndii said.





One of the manifesto which is linked to Wanjigi promises construction of a coast commuter train running along the coastline from Malindi to Diani and from Mombasa inland to Voi.

Other bigs project associated with shrewd businessman includes construction of Moyale –Mandera-Wajir -Garissa Road, upgrading selected airstrips to commercial aviation standards and constructing the Likoni Bridge.





Jimmy Wanjigi, who is currently financing NASA, has been promised by NASA supremo,Raila Odinga the above tenders if NASA forms the government in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST