Data Officers Jobs in Kenya - NGO

Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK)



NCD Data Officer





2 Positions

Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK) is a national faith based organization dedicated to promoting access to quality health care through health service delivery, health systems strengthening, community systems support and partnerships.





Health services delivery is a key strategic direction for CHAK, and none communicable diseases forms one of our primary strategic priorities.

Program Summary: CHAK’s Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) Program has grown significantly over the last five years and its impact on the health of the Kenyan communities is evident.





The goal of CHAK NCD programme is to create awareness and education, improve access to prevention, screening, and care and treatment for NCDs, with special emphasis on Diabetes, Hypertension, and Breast Cancer, Asthma, Mental Health, Eye Diseases and health for the elderly.



We are seeking 2 qualified and highly motivated individuals to join CHAK as Data Officers for the NCD Projects, based in Western/Nyanza region and Nairobi/Central region.





This position requires the job holder to undertake frequent visits to the implementing sites within his/her region.



Key duties and responsibilities:



The main objectives of the Data Officer is to ensure that NCD data is collected, cleaned and reported accurately and on time to support the NCD Programs.





Working closely with the NCD Program Officer in the region, the officer will also be required to ensure that data entry into the primary registers and health management information system (HMIS) is complete, consistent and accurate.



The data officer will be required to regularly assess and provide feedback on the HMIS and recommend areas of improvement for optimal NCD patient care.





S/he will be reporting to the regional Program Officer NCD for the day-to-day program work, as well as reporting to the program officer NCD – M&E in Nairobi.





The specific duties include:-

NCD data entry into the central HMIS, oversee NCD data entry from NCD clinics and ensure that all data is captured in registers, all clinical forms are completed and are entered into the HMIS or registers.

Undertake scheduled site visits to health facilities to ensure that data is entered appropriately in the registers and HMIS and cover any backlog.

Provide feedback to the clinical teams regarding data capture, completeness, observed data gaps and provide solutions therein.

Generate reports as requested by M&E officer or clinical management.

Send weekly status updates to the NCD M&E Officer.

Work closely with the NCD Program Officer on ensuring data quality, reporting, and efficient use of HMIS for NCD programs.

Report data entry and HMIS challenges, identify data-related areas of improvement for the NCD programs and work with the NCD Team in finding solutions.

Function as the first-line technical support and contact for NCD system software trouble-shooting.

Perform any other relevant duties assigned by the M&E officer or Program Manager.

Qualifications for the position:

Diploma in Information Technology (IT) and at least 2 years’ of experience working with EMR or HMIS software.

Exposure to working with county and sub county HMTs is an added advantage.

Working knowledge of Microsoft office tools especially MS Excel, MS Word and MS Power Point;

Experience with data analysis, report writing and report presentation;

Strong attention to detail.

Excellent written, verbal, and organizational skills.

Ability to work in a team as well as working individually with minimal direction.

How to Apply



If you have the above qualities and wish to join a highly motivated team at CHAK, please send your letter of application, curriculum vitae and certificates, specifying the position you are applying for (i.e. NCD Data Officer ) and a list of three references by July 22, 2017 to



The General Secretary, If you have the above qualities and wish to join a highly motivated team at CHAK, please send your letter of application, curriculum vitae and certificates, specifying the position you are applying for (i.e. NCD Data Officer ) and a list of three references by July 22, 2017 to hr@chak.or.ke and/or addressed to:The General Secretary,

Christian Health Association of Kenya,

P.O. Box 30690 – 00100 GPO,