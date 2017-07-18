Customer Service Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

KWAL is looking for well-organized and highly motivated individuals who are result-oriented to fill the following position:
 
Job Title: Customer Service Assistant - Nairobi
 
Function / Division: Commercial
 
Department: Sales and Distribution
 
Ref: CSA-07-2017
 
Supervisor / Manager Title: Customer Service Officer

Location: Nairobi
 
Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible for ensuring proper order processing, payments and receipting of all sales transactions through the sage system are done effectively and efficiently.
 
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
  • Receive and process customer orders in an accurate and timely order.
  • Liaise with the Accounts Assistant –Credit Control to confirm the credit status of customers for all credit sales .
  • Monitoring and administering the issuance of Credit/Debit Notes as appropriate.
  • Receive, address or route any customer queries appropriately.
  • Prepare daily consolidated sales and accounts statement reports.
Minimum Requirements
  • A minimum of a Diploma in a business field.
  • At least 1 year experience in a similar organization.
  • Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.
Competencies / Attributes
  • Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations.
  • Good knowledge of products
  • Good communication skills
  • Excellent customer service skills.
Relationships and working contacts
  • Internal – Commercial and Supply Chain Team
  • External – Distributors.
Work Environment: This is an office based role.

How to Apply
 
If you feel you meet the requirements for this position, send your updated CV with email & telephone contacts of three professional referees and the application letter quoting the Reference number & Title of the position as the subject to: 

The Human Resources Director, 
KWAL, 
Email: recruitment@kwal.co.ke 

to be received not later than July 18, 2017.

Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.
 
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
 
KWAL is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity. 

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

   

