Customer Service Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya
KWAL is looking for well-organized and highly motivated individuals who are result-oriented to fill the following position:
Job Title: Customer Service Assistant - Nairobi
Function / Division: Commercial
Department: Sales and Distribution
Ref: CSA-07-2017
Supervisor / Manager Title: Customer Service Officer
Location: Nairobi
Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible for ensuring proper order processing, payments and receipting of all sales transactions through the sage system are done effectively and efficiently.
Responsibilities and Accountabilities
- Receive and process
customer orders in an accurate and timely order.
- Liaise with the
Accounts Assistant –Credit Control to confirm the credit status of
customers for all credit sales .
- Monitoring and
administering the issuance of Credit/Debit Notes as appropriate.
- Receive, address or
route any customer queries appropriately.
- Prepare daily
consolidated sales and accounts statement reports.
Minimum Requirements
- A minimum of a
Diploma in a business field.
- At least 1 year
experience in a similar organization.
- Practical
experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.
Competencies / Attributes
- Interpersonal
skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations.
- Good knowledge of
products
- Good communication
skills
- Excellent customer
service skills.
Relationships and working contacts
- Internal – Commercial
and Supply Chain Team
- External –
Distributors.
Work Environment: This is an office based role.
How to Apply
If you feel you meet the requirements for this position, send your updated CV with email & telephone contacts of three professional referees and the application letter quoting the Reference number & Title of the position as the subject to:
The Human Resources Director,
KWAL,
Email: recruitment@kwal.co.ke
to be received not later than July 18, 2017.
Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
KWAL is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity.