Customer Service Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

KWAL is looking for well-organized and highly motivated individuals who are result-oriented to fill the following position:



Job Title: Customer Service Assistant - Nairobi



Function / Division: Commercial



Department: Sales and Distribution



Ref: CSA-07-2017



Supervisor / Manager Title: Customer Service Officer





Location: Nairobi



Job Purpose: The job holder will be responsible for ensuring proper order processing, payments and receipting of all sales transactions through the sage system are done effectively and efficiently.



Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Receive and process customer orders in an accurate and timely order.

Liaise with the Accounts Assistant –Credit Control to confirm the credit status of customers for all credit sales .

Monitoring and administering the issuance of Credit/Debit Notes as appropriate.

Receive, address or route any customer queries appropriately.

Prepare daily consolidated sales and accounts statement reports.

Minimum Requirements

A minimum of a Diploma in a business field.

At least 1 year experience in a similar organization.

Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.

Competencies / Attributes

Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations.

Good knowledge of products

Good communication skills

Excellent customer service skills.

Relationships and working contacts

Internal – Commercial and Supply Chain Team

External – Distributors.

Work Environment: This is an office based role.



How to Apply



If you feel you meet the requirements for this position, send your updated CV with email & telephone contacts of three professional referees and the application letter quoting the Reference number & Title of the position as the subject to:





The Human Resources Director,

KWAL,





to be received not later than July 18, 2017.





Do not attach any certificates/scanned documents to your application.



Only short listed candidates will be contacted.



KWAL is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity.





Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.