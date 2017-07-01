Customer Care Executive Job in Kenya

Customer Care Executive

Chai SACCO Society Ltd is a leading Savings and Credit Co-operative Society Ltd with fully pledged branches in Nairobi, Litein, Mombasa, Nkubu and Kisii, and marketing offices in Olenguruone (Nakuru) and Silibwet (Bomet).

Purpose of the Job Enhance customer satisfaction through efficient and effective and quality products and services so as to support attainment of the Sacco goals and objectives.

Roles

· Ensure provision of quality service to customers

· Participate in implementing customer care policies and standards

· Participate in developing guidelines and standards for improving customer handling programs

· Receive customer requests; attend to daily customer complaints and follows up to ensure feedback is given and action taken as soon as possible.

· Handle customer complaints using set customer service policies

· Support in the generation of sales leads through their interaction with customers

· Consult with customers about their product or service needs and requirements.

· Inform customers of their account balances and ensure that members understand their statements well

· Assist clients with completing documentation as may be required

· Process the registration of members into the Sacco following the laid down procedures and forwarding the filled forms to the Branch Records Officer

· Promote Chai Sacco’s customer service charter by ensuring that it is strictly adhered to

· Administer Customer Satisfaction surveys under the guidance of the Branch Operations Officer

· Opening of new junior accounts, and ensuring that the junior accounts forms are given to FOSA for activation

· Keep in touch with all customers to monitor changes, need for new products from the Sacco and client visits.

· Compile feedback/complaints in report form and share with Branch Operations Officer

· Giving advice to the members by educating them on how they will invest and save wisely.

· Explaining to customers the different types of loans and credit options that are available

· Providing member’s advisory and education service as well as training members on loan eligibility requirements, qualification, use and repayment.

Requirements

· Diploma in Business Administration or Marketing

· A minimum two years progressive working experience in customer service, marketing or administrative function in a related organization

· Proven expertise in report writing, communication, negotiation, coordinating and planning skills absolutely required

· Creativity and the ability to innovate

· Strong commitment and passion to customer service

· Diplomacy, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs management experience.

· Must be able to work in a fast paced environment.

· Must have excellent organizational and time management skills.

· Excellent oral communication skills are required to speak effectively and with diplomacy to customers

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria may submit their application letter together with their detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three referees and expected remuneration in a clearly marked envelope “APPLICATION FOR ………………….” and dropped in the Tender Box at the 4th Floor Reception, KTDA Plaza, Nairobi addressed to:

The Human Resource Manager,

Chai SACCO Society Ltd,

KTDA Plaza, 4th Floor,

P.O. Box 278 – 00200, Nairobi.

Application deadline: 2nd August 2017 at 5:00pm. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

CHAI SACCO IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER