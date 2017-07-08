Creativity at its Best-Here is Sauti Sol’s brilliant emoji themed friendzone video going viral.

Saturday, July 08, 2017- Award winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol have released a hot new song dubbed ‘friendzone’

The song is accompanied by an amazing Emoji-only (lyric) video.





Now all those emoji posts you have been seeing on their IG make sense.





Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Sauti Sol’s guitarist and producer Polycarp said,

“Emoji texts are the new ‘means’ of communication and more specifically emotions like laughter, lust and love. We wanted to have fun with this concept seeing as the track we had needed visuals which best highlight these emotions as people nowadays communicate them. So we thought it was best to come up with such a video.” said Sauti Sol’s guitarist/producer, Polycarp.





If you have been unfortunate to finf yourself in the dreaded friendzone then this song will put a smile on your face.





Watch the video below.



