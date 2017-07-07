CRAZY: Watch the famous Kerio Daredevils Jump 70 Metres into Crocodile swamped Waters.

Friday, 07 July 2017- This breath-taking video of young men jumping from 70M into crocodile infested waters at Cheploch Gorge in Baringo has gone viral.

The stomach-churning video shows the ballsy guys taking a plunge for a small token from tourists and it is not for the faint hearted.

When asked how to deal with crocodiles thought to inhabit the waters, one of the divers said:  “We’ve been diving for years and have discovered over time that crocodiles don’t attack when there is a lot of movement in the water.”

