CRAZY! See what happened to these guys who were caught urinating in public (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 20:33
Thursday, July 06, 2017 - This uncouth habit of men shamelessly urinating in public has to come to an end.
Not even warning on streets and pavements can deter such men from responding to the call of nature in public.
These guys have given this issue a comic treatment and it they nailed.
It seems some men know it’s wrong and so they come prepared for any eventuality.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.