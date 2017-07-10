CRAZY: Man gets hit by bus but what he did next has shocked everyone (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 03:36
Monday, July 10, 2017- This video of a guy being hit by a double-decker bus in Reading England has gone viral.
The middle aged man was crossing the road when the bus knocked him over but he miraculously got up without a scratch.
He got right back up and casually walked into a bar.
Well, nothing was stopping this guy from getting a pint of beer, not even a double-decker bus.
Watch the video below.
