CRAZY: Man gets hit by bus but what he did next has shocked everyone (VIDEO)

Monday, July 10, 2017- This video of a guy being hit by a double-decker bus in Reading England has gone viral.





The middle aged man was crossing the road when the bus knocked him over but he miraculously got up without a scratch.





He got right back up and casually walked into a bar.





Well, nothing was stopping this guy from getting a pint of beer, not even a double-decker bus.





Watch the video below.