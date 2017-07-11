CRAZY: Bride almost died on wedding day after attempting this stupid stunt.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:20
Tuesday, July 11, 2017- This couples’ wedding almost turned into mourning after the bride nearly drowned after attempting this dangerous stunt.
The newlywed had to be rescued by her new husband and several other people after the weight of her gown pulled her under the water for about 25 seconds after her ‘trash the dress’ stunt went horribly wrong.
Watch the video below.
