CLOSE SHAVE: This man escaped death by a whisker while trying to prank his wife (WATCH VIDEO)

Sunday, 09 July 2017- It is fun and games until you risk losing your life trying to prank someone.





While it is cool to annoy or scare someone just for pure laughs, some pranks don’t go according to plan.





This guy likes scaring his wife and decided to hide in a pile of leaves so he can scare her when she comes home.





This could have ended badly thanks to the phone call.





And as he says, you should never pull jokes on your wife.





Watch the video below.



