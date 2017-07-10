Clerk Job in Kenya

Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.





We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya.





We have an entry level position for a Property Management Clerk .





The preferred candidate should be a person seeking an internship or a recent graduate seeking employment in the real estate industry.



The ideal candidate will ensure that all our product process and operational expectations run in a smooth manner.





He/she will also be expected to have good inter personal and communication skills, and flexible to daily work changing situations.





Further this candidate will be expected to:

Manage all our properties under management Showcase all our products to prospective clients up until move in Ensure that all required paper work from tenants has been filed Conduct all monthly rental and utility reconciliations for all properties under management Manage the debt collection process Compile bi-weekly and monthly Property Management Reports Serve as the company’s front office authoritative expert on matters concerning Property Management. Make sure that product policies and regulations are followed by all clients and employees Anticipate customer needs and mitigate any risks or complaint Carry out quality assurance reviews and bench marking the company against competition Helping out with the recruiting and establishing new clients and maintaining vendor relationships, and adapting to daily work for changing situations, among others.

How to Apply





If you meet these requirements, please send your resume to granitecapitalkenya@gmail.com by July 10th 2017.





Please state your expected salary on the cover letter.



Only successful candidates will be contacted.