CJ MARAGA has BALLS of STEEL! – see what he told UHURU and RUTO after they claimed he is NASA’s MOLE

Monday July 10, 2017- Chief Justice, David Maraga, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto off over their claims that he influenced the ruling of the presidential ballot paper tender last Friday.





On Sunday , Uhuru and Ruto, who were campaigning in Baringo county, claimed that Maraga influenced the ruling of the ballot paper tender by directing the Independent Electoral anfd Boundaries Commission(IEBC) not to print ballots papers until a case that was in court was decided.





“At no time did I ask the IEBC not to proceed with ballot printing, contrary to statements by Deputy President William Ruto and other politicians at the Baringo rally,” Maraga stated.





“The comments I made in Mombasa and elsewhere, which were either deliberately or inadvertently taken out of context, were in reference to the courts’ efforts to expeditiously clear the numerous petitions arising from the party primaries in order not to inconvenience the printing of ballot papers.” Maraga added.





He also insisted that the Judiciary is independent and cannot be manipulated by anyone, including himself.



