CITY MORTUARY attendant reveals who may have KILLED IEBC ICT MANAGER CHRIS MUSANDO

Monday July 31, 2017

-City Mortuary attendants have today revealed who might have killed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager, Chris Musando, who was found dead on Monday.





According to a mortuary attendant, who requested a condition of anonymity, the body was brought in by police on Saturday morning.





The attendant said Musando’s body had blunt injuries on the head; one arm broken in what could be a sign of torture.





“Body was brought to City Mortuary Saturday at 11am by police,” said the attendant.

Musando’s disappearance was first reported by IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati who said a senior ICT manager was missing.





“ The last communication from him is an SMS sent to one of his colleagues at around 3 am on Saturday morning," Chebukati said on Saturday.





A vehicle belonging to Musando was earlier traced to the TRM parking lot.





The Land Rover Discovery was found intact at Thika road Mall at 1 am on Monday.



