Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI narrates her struggle with fake friends and why she keeps her circle small.

what the s3xy screen siren posted on her Instagram page,
“Over the last year, I have felt consistently happy. This is the longest stretch of happiness I have ever encountered.
Over the same amount of time, I have cut a multitude of people out of my life that used to drag me down, energy-zappers, promoters of bad habits, judgmental etc. Bottom Line you are who you hang out with.
Keep your circle small and you will experience less Hate and Jealousy.
In this race called Life we are all trying to make it to the finish line if I get there before you don't worry you'll get there too just keep going.”