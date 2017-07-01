Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI narrates her struggle with fake friends and why she keeps her circle small.

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, claims that she prefers to keep her circle small after being betrayed by fake friends.





According to her, she had to get rid of some of her friends after finding out that most of them are hypocrites.





“Keep your circle small and you will experience less hate and jealousy. I have cut a multitude of people out of my life that used to drag me down.” She said.





This is..



