CHRIS KIRUBI is not G@Y as we thought - His daughter speaks for the 1st time and sets the record straight.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - Business mogul, Chris Kirubi, has for a long time been accused of being g@y.





Some people have been spreading gossip about Kirubi and saying that he solicits for s3x from younger men, the likes of Ian Mugoya.





But what many Kenyans don’t know is that Kirubi is a husband and father but he prefers to keep his love life private.





Kirubi’s daughter, Marry-ann Musangi, who is a director at Sidian bank, spoke in a recent interview where she opened up about her father Kirubi.





She said that their mother is a very private lady and that’s why she has never appeared in public with Kirubi.





Here’s a snippet of the interview she had with Business Daily.





And stop calling Kirubi g@y please.





Do you find that people look at you through the prism of your father?





They do and it’s very difficult in the workplace because I encounter people who already have made an opinion about me even before they’ve met me. I’ve had to prove myself that I’m here because I can do the job not because I’m Chris Kirubi’s daughter.





How are you and your father alike?





We’re similar in character. The work ethic, the…



