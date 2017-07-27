China unveils fastest sky train in the world and it is simply breath-taking (PHOTOs + VIDEO)

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - Trials of China’s fastest sky train have begun in eastern Shandong Province with speeds up to 70 km/h and max. capacity of 510 people





China is now the third country in the world to have developed this kind of technology, after Germany and Japan.





Christened the ‘Skytrain', the elevated monorail is already breaking records, while still in its testing phase.





Engineers say it can perform nearly three times better than regular subway trains.





