Chelsea talisman N’Golo KANTE reserves special praise for Kenyan midfielder Victor WANYAMA.

Sunday, 09 July 2017- Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama has established himself as a force to reckon with in the Premier League.





Wanyama was instrumental for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2016-2017 campaign where they finished second behind champions Chelsea.





Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante, who was named the PFA Player of the Year after guiding the Blues to the championship, has named the Harambee Stars captain as the strongest opponent he faced last season.





“We had two very tight games against them (Tottenham Hotspur) in the Premier League. They’re a very good team and in midfield Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are so strong,” he told Chelsea’s official website.



