Check the sleek hearse Lee Funeral Home has acquired - They are making a killing (PHOTOs)

Monday, 17 July 2017 - It seems Lee Funeral Home is making a killing (no pun intended) from the recent deaths of high profile personalities and have acquired a sleek hearse befitting their clients.





Probably they have been overwhelmed from the recent deaths of GG Kariuki, Joseph Nkaissery and Nicholas Biwott in quick succession and have increased their capacity by acquiring a sleek new hearse thought to be worth Sh 17M





The car is a customized Jaguar X7 and it costs Sh 100,000 a day but can go higher depending on distance.





Check out photos in the next page



