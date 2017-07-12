Check out these breath-taking photos of Kasarani Stadium ahead of IAAF World U18 games.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017- It is all systems go ahead of the IAAF World U18 Championships that kicks off today July 12 to Sunday July 16 at the Safaricom Kasarani Stadium.





Over 5000 visitors are expected in Nairobi, 2000 of whom are athletes from 135 countries competing in various disciplines.





Consequently, Safaricom Stadium has received a major face-lift and it is simply breath-taking.





Check out the photos below.



