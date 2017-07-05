Check out PHOTOs from the ‘snowfall’ that brought business in Nyahururu to a halt.

Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - Business in Nyahururu and its environs was interrupted on Tuesday after layers of hail covered the Rumuruti-Nyahururu road.

Many Kenyans mistook it for snowfall

People stopped their daily activities to take pictures of the hail which was mistaken for snowfall as temperatures fell below 5°C.


Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has confirmed that the spectacle was as a result of a hailstorm caused when rain clouds form too fast and not snow.

