Check out PHOTOs from the ‘snowfall’ that brought business in Nyahururu to a halt.

Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - Business in Nyahururu and its environs was interrupted on Tuesday after layers of hail covered the Rumuruti-Nyahururu road.
Many Kenyans mistook it for snowfall
People stopped their daily activities to take pictures of the hail which was mistaken for snowfall as temperatures fell below 5°C.
Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has confirmed that the spectacle was as a result of a hailstorm caused when rain clouds form too fast and not snow.
