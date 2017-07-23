Check out breath-taking PHOTOs of the Sh100 Million presidential debate stage at CUEA.

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - The venue for the highly anticipated presidential debate in Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) is ready.





The first debate was slated for Monday, July 10.





However, a spanner was thrown into the works yesterday after both Jubilee and NASA announced that their respective candidates will not participate in the debate unless the rules of engagement are altered.





According to Debate Media Limited, the company organizing the debates, they have spent over Sh100m for logistics and stand to lose over Sh200m in advertising revenue if the debate does not go on as scheduled.





The two main contenders Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga want to face each other and have vowed to stay away if other candidates are included.





