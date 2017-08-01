CHEBUKATI’s security tripped after brutal murder of ICT boss CHRIS MSANDO

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -Security of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukti has been beefed up following the mysterious murder of the commission’s ICT boss Chris Msando.





According to sources, the decision to enhance Chebukati’s security was arrived at on Monday to ensure he stays alive to oversee the August 8th General Elections.





Chebukati has been added six more police officers as well as two chase cars to protect him around the clock.





Msando, one among the few people who knew where the IEBC servers are and how the commission’s technology will work to relay results to the national tallying center in Nairobi- went missing on Friday and his body on Saturday in Kikuyu area.





Initial reports indicate that Musando may have been murdered for political reasons and thus the reason to boast Chebukati’s security detail.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



