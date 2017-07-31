CHEBUKATI’s security beefed up after MUSANDO’s death, See the number of cops guarding him 24/7

Monday, July 31, 2017 -The security of IEBC boss, Wafula Chebukati, has been beefed up after the commission’s ICT, manager Chris Musando, went missing and his dead body found at City mortuary.

Before Musando went missing, he had reported to Central Police Station claiming that they were people who were threatening to kill him.

Chebukati’s security has been beefed up following the death of his colleague.

He has been assigned six more police officers who will be protecting him round the clock and two chase cars.