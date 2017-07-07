CHEBUKATI buries RAILA's only hope of becoming President-UHURU's DEAD voters to remain in register

Friday July 7, 2017 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dimmed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s hope of becoming President in August.





This is after it allowed the existence of ‘President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dead voters’ in the register, saying it will not clean it up any more.





Addressing the press yesterday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared that he will not allow any further changes to the IEBC register and the list of candidates, citing the tight timelines as the reason for not allowing any further changes.





“Rather than risk the realization of the entire polls on August 8th, the commission has resolved that no further amendments to the candidates’ list and the register of voters shall be introduced at this stage,” Chebukati said.





This comes even as Raila Odinga-led NASA has been agitating for removal of dead voters from the register, and it now remains to be seen how things will play out barely 30 days to the elections.



