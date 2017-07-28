CCTV footage shows thugs who shot KCB rugby player at Kasarani - Help identify them (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 08:01
Friday, July 28, 2017 - A video clip has emerged showing the moment thugs shot dead KCB Rugby ace, James Kilonzo.
The 23-year old was gunned down by thugs on Monday night in Sunton, Kasarani.
From the CCTV footage, the gun-toting gang is seen roaming the area terrorizing residents around7:45 pm.
Kilonzo went to withdraw money at a nearby Mpesa shop at 8:04pm when he was accosted and...
