Caught on Camera: Police shoot dead knife-wielding man in dramatic hostage attempt.

Sunday, July 09, 2017- This looks like scene straight from Hollywood but it happened in Manila Philippines.





The crazy guy thought to be high on drugs attempted to take the young girl hostage but was taken out.





Confused and disoriented, the man threatened to stab the girl in the heart.





The police brought a hostage negotiator on the scene and attempted a softer approach. They tried to give him cash and even a taxi for escape.





However, there was no getting through the junkie.





The police decided to do the final act to save the child from the man. With the negotiator acting as a distraction, a sniper quietly climbs up to assess the situation from above and took him out ending the standoff.





