Cashier Job in Kenya

Cashier Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 09:19
We are looking for a hardworking, mature and responsible lady with excellent cash management skills to fill the position of a cashier at one of our busy branches.
Responsibilities
- Receive cash from
clients and sell the requested products as directed by the clients.
- Ensure that sales
of the day reconcile with Opening and closing Cash.
- Perform other
functions as directed by the supervisor.
Requirements
- MUST be a lady
- The person must
reside within Imara daima or pipeline areas
- She MUST have basic
or advanced computer literacy.
- She MUST be very
HONEST and truthful.
Starting salary is 10,000 per month which will be reviewed after two months based on accuracy and performance.
Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should send their applications to eliteresearchers2012@gmail.com