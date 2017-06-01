Cashier Job in Kenya

We are looking for a hardworking, mature and  responsible lady with excellent cash management skills to fill the position of a cashier at one of our busy branches.

Responsibilities
  • Receive cash from clients and sell the requested products as directed by the clients.
  • Ensure that sales of the day reconcile with Opening and closing Cash.
  • Perform other functions as directed by the supervisor.

Requirements
  • MUST be a lady
  • The person must reside within Imara daima or pipeline areas
  • She MUST have basic or advanced computer literacy.
  • She MUST be very HONEST and truthful.
Starting salary is 10,000 per month which will be reviewed after two months based on accuracy and performance.

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should send their applications to eliteresearchers2012@gmail.com

   

