CAPITAL FM’s S3XY ANITA NDERU shares steamy bikini photos and men are salivating (LOOK)

Saturday, July 08, 2017- Capital Fm presenter, Anita Nderu, has left Team Mafisi salivating after she shared her bikini photos while on holiday in Lamu.





Anita, who is also a panellist in the popular NTV Friday Show the Trend, flaunted her hot body in bikini and shared online for her fans.





The sassy diva was accompanied by her DJ boyfriend during her adventure in Lamu which hosts Old Town Lamu which is a UNESCO world heritage site.





Check the photos below.