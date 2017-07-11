BREAKING NEWS: NICHOLAS BIWOTT is DEAD

Tuesday July 11, 2017- New just in indicates that former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Kipyatol Biwott has passed away.





Biwott, 77, died at Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday after a long illness.





Biwott served as a civil servant, Member of Parliament and government minister, during which time he held eight senior ministerial positions.





According to his close family members, Biwott died of cancer related illness.





He was a close friend and confidante of former president Daniel Arap Moi who he always referred to as his "father and a mentor"





We at The Kenyan DAILY POST send condolences to family and friends of Biwott. May his soul rest in peace.





More updates follow.



