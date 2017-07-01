Boost for RAILA ODINGA as 100 more politicians defect to ODM - UHURU can forget the Presidency

Friday July 28, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has received a major boost after more than 100 politicians from Siaya rejoined the party ahead of the August 8th General Election after leaving.





The group, which has been supporting Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo, (Independent) for the Siaya gubernatorial seat, abandoned him and declared support for the incumbent, Cornel Rasanga.





Speaking after defecting from Gumbo’s camp, the group said they had..



