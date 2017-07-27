BONIFACE and JAGUAR did something unusual when they met on campaign trail and Kenyans are excited.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 11:34
Thursday, July 27, 2017- Youthful Starehe parliamentary aspirants, Boniface Mwangi and Charles Njagua better known as Jaguar, have been hailed for their mature politics.
The two rivals met on the campaign trail on Wednesday and instead of causing chaos, they shared a light moment together.
They even exchanged their manifestos as their supporters cheered them.
Kenyans took to…
Page 1 2