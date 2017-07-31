Bomb! RAILA ODINGA to ascend to power at NIGHT after August polls-MUDAVADI leaks NASA top secret

Monday July 31, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) has exuded confidence of winning the August 8th polls, saying nothing will stop Raila Odinga from ascending to power this time around.





Speaking while campaigning in Nakuru, NASA leaders led by Musalia Mudavadi said the coalition has enough numbers to send President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, home.





He urged Uhuru/Ruto to start packing their belongings, saying Raila will beat them by a landslide next month.





He also urged NASA supporters to come out in large numbers and help Raila send Uhuru/Ruto home, saying the NASA leader must assume power few hours after elections on the 8th of August.





“NASA will assume power by 3am on 9th of August. We will ensure Raila beats Uhuru by a landslide and ascends to power at night,” Mudavadi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



