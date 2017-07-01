BOB COLLYMORE attacked for using N@K£D LADIES for his self-fish gains, It’s not good at all.

Monday, 17 July 2017 - There’s this guy who has attacked Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, for misusing young ladies for his self-fish gains.





Most of you have seen half-n@k3d ladies who go to public events dressed to kill to advertise Safaricom.





Most of these ladies are jobless graduates who are paid peanuts to show off their flesh as they advertise Safaricom.





And this guy is not happy.





See how he...



