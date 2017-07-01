Blow to UHURU as the mode of announcing Presidential results changes- He never expected this

Saturday July 29, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rescinded its decision not to announce provisional Presidential results during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking at a Press Conference yesterday, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, overturned CEO Ezra Chiloba’s decision to only announce final Presidential results saying the commission will declare provisional Presidential results as they are received from the tallying centers.





He explained that Kenyans were....



