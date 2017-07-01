Blow to RAILA ODINGA as over 500 NASA politicians in Nyanza defect to UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee

Monday July 24, 2017 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid has suffered a severe blow after more than 500 officials of the National Super Alliance (NASA) from Nyanza defected to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.





The over 500 officials drawn from ODM, delegates, youth, opinion leaders and former Councillors from Bwirege Clan, abandoned Raila Odinga over the weekend and vowed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





The NASA renegade group held a..



