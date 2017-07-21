Blow to RAILA as JUNET is arrested even as KURIA still walks free-MATIANG’I not joking with NASA anymore

Friday July 21, 2017 -Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed was on Friday morning arrested by police in Homa Bay for allegedly propagating hate speech and inciting his constituents to violence.





Junet announced his arrest on Twitter but did not disclose the real reason as to why he was arrested.





However, according to police, the ODM legislator was arrested for hate speech remarks which could incite the people of Homa Bay to violence.





He was taken to Homa Bay Police Station where he recorded a statement and will be taken to court to answer to the charges.





This is the second time the outspoken ODM MP, who is also the ODM director of elections, has been arrested over hate speech. In June 2016, Junet was among the 7 lawmakers, including Moses Kuria, from ODM and Jubilee who were arrested and spent days behind bars in various police stations in the city over hate speech.



