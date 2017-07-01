Blow to RAILA as IEBC says it will use UHURU’s ‘firm’ to print ballot papers - We won’t re-tender

Blow to RAILA as IEBC says it will use UHURU’s ‘firm’ to print ballot papers - We won’t re-tenderNews 12:47
Wednesday July 12, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dealt former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a severe blow in the printing of the Presidential ballot papers.
This is after the commission refused to honour a court order to cancel the tender to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing and institute a fresh tender.
In a statement, IEBC said it will not re-advertise a tender for the printing of..
