Blow to RAILA as IEBC says it will use UHURU’s ‘firm’ to print ballot papers - We won’t re-tender

12:47

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dealt former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a severe blow in the printing of the Presidential ballot papers.


This is after the commission refused to honour a court order to cancel the tender to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing and institute a fresh tender.

In a statement, IEBC said it will not re-advertise a tender for the printing of..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno