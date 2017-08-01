Blow to RAILA as HENRY ROTICH reveals no money to swear him in as President if he wins

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga may never be sworn in as President if he wins the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich who said there was no budget for the swearing in ceremony.





In a report released by the Treasury, sh384.25 million needed for the swearing in ceremony for the new President was missing in the national budget.





This is after Parliament failed to include the money in the national budget for the finaial year starting June.





This comes even as State House in March lobbied MPs to include the money in the Presidency budget for the occasion.





Apart from swearing in ceremony, the money is used for communication between the outgoing and incoming President.



