Billionaire JACK MA’s brilliant advice to the youth who want to be successful! VIDEO

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - Jack Ma is the founder of Alibaba Group, the giant e-commerce company and the richest man in Asia.





The 54-year old is the 14th richest man in the world worth $41.8 billion (Ksh 4.3 trillion)





Mr. Ma, who is only comparable to the likes of Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Google’s Larry Page and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is in Kenya - his first trip to Africa to inspire young entrepreneurs on how to succeed in life.





According to the magnate, there is a timeline that we must all face in our lives if we are to succeed and it starts from the time we turn 20 years.





Watch the video below



