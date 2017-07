BIG KEV’s emotional post on the battle with brain tumour, how he collapsed infront of his young daughter.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 -Top Kenyan Events organizer, Big Kev, is dead.

Kev has been battling a brain tumour for many years and in July 2016, he narrated on his facebook page on his six year journey with the tumour and how it affected his family.

“The sickness robbed us of millions, time, resources and much more but never doubt the power of prayer and faith.





It’s a chapter I’m determined to leave behind me for good.