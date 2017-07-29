BIG KEV’s emotional post on the battle with brain tumour, how he collapsed infront of his young daughter.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 -Top Kenyan Events organizer, Big Kev, is dead.

Kev has been battling a brain tumour for many years and in July 2016, he narrated on his facebook page on his six year journey with the tumour and how it affected his family.

“The sickness robbed us of millions, time, resources and much more but never doubt the power of prayer and faith.



It’s a chapter I’m determined to leave behind me for good.



There is nowhere I have not gone in search for a cure and nothing I have not been prepared to. Interesting to note that over the last two months I have had four of these attacks; in class with my colleagues, with my driver, at home with the maid opening the door for me and most painfully, a nasty fall infront of my young daughter and later having her witness daddy shaking on the ground. He emotionally narrated.

May his soul rest in peace.