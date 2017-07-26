Big boost for MIKE SONKO as KIKUYU, EMBU, MERU and KAMBA community elders endorses his bid.

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, has received a huge boost after Kikuyu and Kamba community elders endorsed his bid.

The elders led by Bishop Peter Njenga and members of the Akamba Governing Council said they scrutinized all candidates  and settled on Sonko owing to his interests in development  and respect for other communities.

“We endorsed Sonko and…

