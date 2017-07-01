Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as Court of Appeal allow AL GHURAIR to print presidential ballot

Thursday July 20, 2017 - The Court of Appeal has today quashed a ruling by the High Court that directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to cancel the presidential ballot paper tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing, Dubai.





In their ruling, the 5 judge bench led by Judges Erastus Githinji, Roselyne Nambuye, Alnashir Visram, Professor James Ouko and Jamila Mohamed noted that the High Court erred in their decision to quash the tender.





In their ruling last week High Court quashed the..



