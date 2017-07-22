Big blow to RAILA as court allows IEBC to use a manual backup in case of BVR kits fail on August 8

Saturday July 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has been dealt another blow after the High Court dismissed a case it filed seeking to stop the manual backup system in next month’s elections.





The coalition, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, had gone to court seeking orders to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from using the manual backup incase BVR kits fail.





In their ruling on Friday , the…



