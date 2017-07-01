Big blow to RAILA as court allows IEBC to use a manual backup in case of BVR kits fail on August 8

…three judges - Kanyi Kimondo, Alfred Mabeya and Hedwig Ong’udi - ruled that the polls agency had put in sufficient measures to complement the electronic system should it fail.





Credible sources said NASA lawyers are mulling on filing an appeal to challenge the high court ruling even as the August 8th General Election beckons.





The ruling is a major win for the IEBC which has been weighed down by a series of litigation against it by the opposition threatening preparations for next month’s elections.





