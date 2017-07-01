Big blow to RAILA and his tallying centre plot as IEBC bans use of phones & cameras in polling station.

Tuesday July 28, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has again complicated Raila Odinga’s journey to State House in August after it banned the use of phones and cameras in polling booths.





In a statement to Kenyans, the IEBC said it did that to protect the integrity of the vote.





The ban also includes taking pictures of people queuing to vote.





The commission also said no one will be allowed to...



