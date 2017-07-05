BE WARNED! This is how China is taking over Kenya and Africa at large – Watch VIDEO

Wednesday, July 05, 2017 - China is currently an economic giant in Africa and gradually taking control of Africa’s economy.





At this rate, you cannot call the relationship between Africa and China as a partnership. There is an economic takeover happening and it is happening because of bad economic decisions made by selfish African leaders.





China has been very benevolent dishing out millions of dollars as loans for mega projects in Africa.





However, the devil is in the details and this video will open your eyes.





Watch the video below.



