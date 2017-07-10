Be careful when fuelling at Total Petrol Station Limuru- LADY narrates what happened to her (PHOTOs)Featured Articles 07:17
Monday, July 10, 2017-Read this post from a disgruntled customer who fueled at Total Petrol Station in Limuru and be careful when fueling there.
It seems the pump attendants are stealing from customers.
Total petrol station limuru I am not a happy customer. After fuelling my car, the gauge couldn't rise...when I queried they say may be my gauge is faulty, I cross the road and fuel at Shell petrol station and the gauge starts workinh i do not know what exactly your pump counted and I was charged but something is definitely not right. The economy is tough to all of us not just for you Jane the attendant.
