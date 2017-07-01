Banking Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - KCB Group

KCB Group Limited



Job Vacancy: Sustainability Manager, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs



Job Ref: IRC3315



Full time



Nairobi - Kenya



The Position: Reporting to the Head, Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, the jobholder is responsible for coordinating and implementing the activities of the KCB Sustainability Agenda.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and implement the KCB group’s sustainability management strategy and programmes.

Training, implementation and integration of SEMS into the business process

Coordinate and support internal business stakeholders in the implementation of the sustainability initiatives

Monitor, evaluate and report on the implementation of sustainability initiatives

Implement, monitor and evaluate the KCB Green Agenda.

Manage the bank’s sustainability reporting process.

Implement and manage the bank’s sustainability database.

Establish and coordinate the activities of the Sustainability Working Group.

Identify and coordinate sustainability partnerships with relevant stakeholders

Design and implement awareness programmes for employees and other stakeholders.

Represent the bank in appropriate forums for purposes of learning, exposure or sharing.

Attain ISO Certification & maintain continuous compliance

The Person:



For the above position, the successful applicant have the following minimum requirements:

University Degree in Environmental studies or related field.

Professional qualifications in a sustainability related course or Masters in Environmental studies is an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in managing Environmental or Sustainability Programs.

At least 2 years’ experience in stakeholder management.

Excellent high quality interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills with the ability to network and develop strong relations

Proven excellent planning, organization and execution skills.

Excellent writing and presentation skills.

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.





Job Vacancy: Senior Manager Partnerships (Re-Advertisement)



Job Ref: IRC2771



Full time



Nairobi - Kenya



The Position: Reporting to the Executive Director, KCB Foundation, the job holder will be responsible for partnership development, relationship management and resource mobilization for KCB Foundation programmes

Key Responsibilities:

Develop the Foundation’s resource mobilization strategy and donor management system, to build and maintain a suitable pipeline of funding prospects to meet programme funding needs

Lead and facilitate relationships with bilateral and multi-lateral donor agencies, and their representative embassies, as well as Foundations and select corporations. Build and maintain a strong, effective network of donors and partners with regular, highly professional touches that position the KCB Foundation for funding opportunities

Prepare and submit proposals; manage the proposal development process end to end including the external negotiation processes

Participate in organizational strategy formulation, implementation, and evaluation and ensure organizational strategies are consistent with trends in the development sector and fundraising requirements

Work with the monitoring and evaluation, programmes and finance team leaders to provide on-time, high quality reports to donors and maintain dialogue with the donors to share progress, challenges, and lesson learned

Work with the communications and program teams to prepare technical publications and communications tools, including brochures and annual reports, to ensure effective, responsive positioning with donors

Undertake donor studies (donor intelligence, policies, sectoral and geographic preferences, economic background, development assistance strategies etc.), research and other activities to identify funding opportunities

The Person:



For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following minimum requirements:

A degree in a business related field from a recognized university

A Master’s degree and/or Professional qualifications in related field will be an added advantage

A minimum of eight (8) years' professional experience in fundraising

Proven experience in management at a similar role is required

Highly effective negotiation and influencing capabilities

Proven and superior written and verbal communication skills

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.





Job Vacancy: Digital Channels Support Manager (Re-Advertisement)



Job Ref: IRC2827



Full time



Nairobi - Kenya



The Position: Reporting to the Senior Manager, Channels Support, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring that all digital channel systems that are deployed in the bank are properly managed and supported to provide high availability and exceptional customer experience on 24/7 hour basis.





These include Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Agency Banking, Digital Payment Services, and remittance solutions.



Key Responsibilities:

Provide technical support for existing mobile and internet banking systems.

Customer support through issue tracking and resolution within agreed TAT.

System monitoring to ensure both maximum uptime for systems and transactional integrity.

Routine system administration and management.

Compliance to Change management processes and procedures.

Perform system health checks.

Involvement in BCM Activities.

Provide user support, perform system backups and restore.

Trouble shooting and resolution of identified incidents/problems.

Proactive monitoring and attendance to anticipated service disrupters.

Recommend service enhancements geared towards efficient and effective service provision.

Engagement with partners to resolve service disruption incidents

The Person:



For the above position, the successful applicant have the following minimum requirements:

A Bachelor's degree in IT related field.

Professional IT qualifications in one or more of the following: ITIL, Linux, Prince2, programming, DB Administration

A minimum of 4 years' experience in a relevant IT field; including at least 3 years’ experience in support of Mobile, Internet and agency banking technologies.

Knowledge of IT Banking Systems Implementation & Capabilities

Knowledge of Database management systems , solutions and administration

Knowledge of networking technologies and solutions will be an added advantage

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.





Job Vacancy: Corporate Analyst (Re-Advertisement)



Job ref: IRC2807



Full time



Nairobi - Kenya



The Position: Reporting to the Execution Manager, the position will be responsible for the preparation of financial reports, performance metrics and dashboards for the Corporate Banking Division.





Key Responsibilities:

To monitor Strategic financial plans including the budgets and forecasts, and provide insights on variances/areas concern.

In conjunction with the Execution Manager, analyse and communicate the financial performance metrics of Division/Sectors/Product Houses/Individuals to all the relevant stakeholders within the Division.

Prepare and cascade the KPI frameworks/dashboards to track the Sector, Product, Individual and Division wide performance.

Ensure appropriate planning and tracking of timelines, budgets, resources, risks, and recommending alternative strategies to the teams within the functions thresholds.

Partner with the Finance team particularly on month end activities ensuring accuracy and completeness of the Division’s financial performance results.

Conduct research to provide insight’s that support Strategic decision making, which will include analytics initiatives such financial modelling, competitive analysis, sector, channels and product performance measurements.

Analysing and synthesizing financial and operating information about, Industries, Companies & Sectors in order to gain insights with the aim of identifying appropriate marketing opportunities.

Undertake detailed economic, sectorial and industry research & analysis in support of Corporate Banking propositions.

Maintain a detailed and current understanding of the industry (at a macro, sector specific, current market structures; regulatory requirements and issues) to ensure that opportunities are realized and the risks mitigated.

To build and maintain productive relations with Sector Heads/ Relationship teams/ Product houses / Finance/ stakeholders to drive delivery of business solutions and revenue growth for the specific sectors or portfolio.

Ensure timely preparation of relevant reports, financial and performance metrics’ and cascade to the team in a timely manner or as per SLA.

Ensure compliance to the Bank’s policies, procedures and regulatory requirements.

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant have the following minimum requirements:

University Degree preferably in Business related field. A Post graduate degree and/or relevant Banking qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Financial Services Industry is desired, with thorough knowledge of the Corporate Banking products & services.

2 years’ experience in an analyst role covering research in the financial services industry.

High proficiency in financial statement analysis and financial modeling.

Good understanding of various Sectors, products & services within Corporate Banking, including the market trends & challenges.

An appreciation of Risk Management and knowledge of Internal Controls.

Strong research and analysis skills with ability to synthesize, interpret and present data.

Team player with demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism.

Effective prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.

Assertive, self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced, financial services environment.

An outstanding ability to communicate effectively and confidently (both oral and written).

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.









To be considered your application must be received by Monday 7th August, 2017



Only short listed candidates will be contacted.



