Banking Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - KCB Group

Job Vacancy: Sustainability Manager, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs
Job Ref: IRC3315
Full time
Nairobi - Kenya
The Position: Reporting to the Head, Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, the jobholder is responsible for coordinating and implementing the activities of the KCB Sustainability Agenda.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and
implement the KCB group’s sustainability management strategy and
programmes.
- Training,
implementation and integration of SEMS into the business process
- Coordinate and
support internal business stakeholders in the implementation of the
sustainability initiatives
- Monitor, evaluate
and report on the implementation of sustainability initiatives
- Implement, monitor
and evaluate the KCB Green Agenda.
- Manage the bank’s
sustainability reporting process.
- Implement and
manage the bank’s sustainability database.
- Establish and
coordinate the activities of the Sustainability Working Group.
- Identify and
coordinate sustainability partnerships with relevant stakeholders
- Design and
implement awareness programmes for employees and other stakeholders.
- Represent the bank
in appropriate forums for purposes of learning, exposure or sharing.
- Attain ISO
Certification & maintain continuous compliance
The Person:
For the above position, the successful applicant have the following minimum requirements:
- University Degree
in Environmental studies or related field.
- Professional
qualifications in a sustainability related course or Masters in
Environmental studies is an added advantage.
- At least 5 years’
experience in managing Environmental or Sustainability Programs.
- At least 2 years’
experience in stakeholder management.
- Excellent high
quality interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills with the
ability to network and develop strong relations
- Proven excellent
planning, organization and execution skills.
- Excellent writing
and presentation skills.
The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.
Job Vacancy: Senior Manager Partnerships (Re-Advertisement)
Job Ref: IRC2771
Full time
Nairobi - Kenya
The Position: Reporting to the Executive Director, KCB Foundation, the job holder will be responsible for partnership development, relationship management and resource mobilization for KCB Foundation programmes
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop the
Foundation’s resource mobilization strategy and donor management system,
to build and maintain a suitable pipeline of funding prospects to meet
programme funding needs
- Lead and facilitate
relationships with bilateral and multi-lateral donor agencies, and their
representative embassies, as well as Foundations and select corporations.
Build and maintain a strong, effective network of donors and partners with
regular, highly professional touches that position the KCB Foundation for
funding opportunities
- Prepare and submit
proposals; manage the proposal development process end to end including
the external negotiation processes
- Participate in
organizational strategy formulation, implementation, and evaluation and
ensure organizational strategies are consistent with trends in the
development sector and fundraising requirements
- Work with the
monitoring and evaluation, programmes and finance team leaders to provide
on-time, high quality reports to donors and maintain dialogue with the
donors to share progress, challenges, and lesson learned
- Work with the
communications and program teams to prepare technical publications and
communications tools, including brochures and annual reports, to ensure
effective, responsive positioning with donors
- Undertake donor
studies (donor intelligence, policies, sectoral and geographic preferences,
economic background, development assistance strategies etc.), research and
other activities to identify funding opportunities
The Person:
For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following minimum requirements:
- A degree in a business
related field from a recognized university
- A Master’s degree
and/or Professional qualifications in related field will be an added
advantage
- A minimum of eight
(8) years' professional experience in fundraising
- Proven experience
in management at a similar role is required
- Highly effective
negotiation and influencing capabilities
- Proven and superior
written and verbal communication skills
The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.
Job Vacancy: Digital Channels Support Manager(Re-Advertisement)
Job Ref: IRC2827
Full time
Nairobi - Kenya
Nairobi - Kenya
The Position: Reporting to the Senior Manager, Channels Support, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring that all digital channel systems that are deployed in the bank are properly managed and supported to provide high availability and exceptional customer experience on 24/7 hour basis.
These include Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Agency Banking, Digital Payment Services, and remittance solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide technical
support for existing mobile and internet banking systems.
- Customer support
through issue tracking and resolution within agreed TAT.
- System monitoring
to ensure both maximum uptime for systems and transactional integrity.
- Routine system
administration and management.
- Compliance to
Change management processes and procedures.
- Perform system
health checks.
- Involvement in BCM
Activities.
- Provide user
support, perform system backups and restore.
- Trouble shooting
and resolution of identified incidents/problems.
- Proactive
monitoring and attendance to anticipated service disrupters.
- Recommend service
enhancements geared towards efficient and effective service provision.
- Engagement with partners
to resolve service disruption incidents
The Person:
For the above position, the successful applicant have the following minimum requirements:
- A Bachelor's degree
in IT related field.
- Professional IT
qualifications in one or more of the following: ITIL, Linux, Prince2,
programming, DB Administration
- A minimum of 4
years' experience in a relevant IT field; including at least 3 years’
experience in support of Mobile, Internet and agency banking technologies.
- Knowledge of IT
Banking Systems Implementation & Capabilities
- Knowledge of
Database management systems , solutions and administration
- Knowledge of
networking technologies and solutions will be an added advantage
The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.
Job Vacancy: Corporate Analyst(Re-Advertisement)
Job ref: IRC2807
Full time
Nairobi - Kenya
The Position: Reporting to the Execution Manager, the position will be responsible for the preparation of financial reports, performance metrics and dashboards for the Corporate Banking Division.
The Position: Reporting to the Execution Manager, the position will be responsible for the preparation of financial reports, performance metrics and dashboards for the Corporate Banking Division.
Key Responsibilities:
- To monitor
Strategic financial plans including the budgets and forecasts, and provide
insights on variances/areas concern.
- In conjunction with
the Execution Manager, analyse and communicate the financial performance
metrics of Division/Sectors/Product Houses/Individuals to all the relevant
stakeholders within the Division.
- Prepare and cascade
the KPI frameworks/dashboards to track the Sector, Product, Individual and
Division wide performance.
- Ensure appropriate
planning and tracking of timelines, budgets, resources, risks, and
recommending alternative strategies to the teams within the functions
thresholds.
- Partner with the
Finance team particularly on month end activities ensuring accuracy and
completeness of the Division’s financial performance results.
- Conduct research to
provide insight’s that support Strategic decision making, which will
include analytics initiatives such financial modelling, competitive
analysis, sector, channels and product performance measurements.
- Analysing and
synthesizing financial and operating information about, Industries,
Companies & Sectors in order to gain insights with the aim of
identifying appropriate marketing opportunities.
- Undertake detailed
economic, sectorial and industry research & analysis in support of
Corporate Banking propositions.
- Maintain a detailed
and current understanding of the industry (at a macro, sector specific,
current market structures; regulatory requirements and issues) to ensure
that opportunities are realized and the risks mitigated.
- To build and
maintain productive relations with Sector Heads/ Relationship teams/
Product houses / Finance/ stakeholders to drive delivery of business solutions
and revenue growth for the specific sectors or portfolio.
- Ensure timely
preparation of relevant reports, financial and performance metrics’ and
cascade to the team in a timely manner or as per SLA.
- Ensure compliance
to the Bank’s policies, procedures and regulatory requirements.
The Person:
For the above position, the successful applicant have the following minimum requirements:
- University Degree
preferably in Business related field. A Post graduate degree and/or
relevant Banking qualification will be an added advantage.
- Minimum of 4 years’
experience in Financial Services Industry is desired, with thorough
knowledge of the Corporate Banking products & services.
- 2 years’ experience
in an analyst role covering research in the financial services industry.
- High proficiency in
financial statement analysis and financial modeling.
- Good understanding
of various Sectors, products & services within Corporate Banking,
including the market trends & challenges.
- An appreciation of
Risk Management and knowledge of Internal Controls.
- Strong research and
analysis skills with ability to synthesize, interpret and present data.
- Team player with
demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level of
professionalism.
- Effective
prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and
demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.
- Assertive,
self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced, financial services
environment.
- An outstanding
ability to communicate effectively and confidently (both oral and
written).
The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates.
If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV, stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts quoting the job title/reference in the subject field to recruitment@kcb.co.ke.
To be considered your application must be received by Monday 7th August, 2017
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
NB: In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:
- National I.D.
- KRA Pin Card
- Birth Certificate
of self
- Passport Photo
(White Background)
- NSSF Card
- NHIF Card
- Police
Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)
- Academic and
Professional certificates, including official transcripts
- Certificates of
Service from previous employers as applicable