Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCOJobs and Careers 07:39
Our Client, Amica Savings & Credit Ltd wishes to recruit competent individuals to fill the positions of Credit Officer.
These positions will be based at the various Branches in Muranga County
Primary Responsibilities: Reporting to the Credit Manager and under the supervision of respective Branch Manager, the Credit Officer will be responsible for analyzing credit data and financial information of persons or companies that are applying for credit or loans to determine the credit-worthiness.
Key Responsibilities
- Gather information
about clients
- Proper record
keeping of all credit documentation at the Branches
- Asses, analyze and
interpret complicated financial information
- Visit loan
applicants
- Keeping Sacco
credit exposures within set risk bearing limits (PAR)
- Appraise loan
applicants and submitting them for approval
- Manage strict
targets and deadlines
- Able to understand
complicated information from customers
- Prepare credit
reports.
Requirements
- University degree
in Finance, Accounting or Economics, at least CPA II qualifications and
proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
- At least 4 years’
experience as Credit or Relationship officer in a busy Credit Department
in a Financial Institution.
- Excellent
analytical, communication, interpersonal ,planning, organizing, and time
management skills
Branch Manager.
This position will be based at one of the Branches in Muranga County
Primary Responsibility: Reporting to the General Manager (Operation and Business Development), the Branch Manager will ensure branch growth and profitability, develop and execute the branch business plan while at the same time manage and develop branch staff by providing support, guidance and training
Key Responsibilities
- Oversee the day to
day efficient and effective operation of the branch
- Implements the
Society's policies at the Branch level
- Oversee adherence
of the set rules and regulations for the smooth running of branch
operations.
- Ensure proper
maintenance and safe custody of all records.
- Ensure optimum
utilization of all Branch assets and resources
- Ensure that the
Branch observes liquidity and cash ratios and that adequate level of cash
is maintained
- Implement
management and control systems at Branch level.
- Ensure the safety
of staff, customers and all assets and equipment within the Branch.
- Facilitate the
implementation of credit policy and other operation manuals
- Custodian of all
security instruments charged in favor of the organization as security for
loans.
- Ensure proper loan
tracking is done and that loan defaulting is timely identified and
relevant action initiated.
- Review the branch
monthly financial statements against the targets and work on the
variances.
- Ensure loan
transactions are accurately posted into the members’ loan account
- Ensure branch is in
compliance with the rules and regulations set forth by SASRA and other
regulatory agencies.
- Supervise, mentor,
coach and guide staff and also establish and monitor staff
performance and development goals
- Ensure that
services offered are of the highest standards
Experience, Knowledge and Abilities
- Business related
degree. Qualifications in accounting (CPA) will be an added advantage
- Four (4) years’
experience in a similar position ( in SACCO or Financial Service Sector)
- Strong accounting,
customer service and communication skills;
- Ability to make
sound judgment/decisions, practical knowledge of branch operations,
regulatory issues governing the SACCO’s
Administration Assistant.
This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town
Duties
- Responsible for
organizing and supervising all of the operational maintenance activities
that facilitate the smooth running of the organization.
- Offer efficient
response and management of emergencies & other repairs.
- Maintenance &
servicing of all standby generators.
- Keep track of
equipment’s that require maintenance/replacement and escalate any problems
to management to be managed accordingly.
- Supervise
constructions.
- Ensure all risk,
safety and emergency procedures are maintained and followed always.
- Ensure cleanliness,
health and safety in the organization.
Qualifications & Experience
- Diploma preferably
Electrical/Construction
- Must have at least
2 years’ experience in a maintenance and repairs works
- Must be experienced
in electrical, plumbing, building and general maintenance.
Executive Secretary.
This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town
Primary Responsibility: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the office holder shall provide high level administrative support to the office of the CEO
Key Responsibilities
Key Responsibilities
- Provide
administrative support to the CEO
- Managing the diary
of the CEO
- Schedules and
coordinates appointments, meetings and travel arrangements
- Read and analyze
incoming memos, submissions, and reports in order to determine their
significance and plan their distribution.
- Coordinate
distribution of incoming correspondence, both letters and email.
- Maintain corporate
documents, records, and reports.
- Attend to visitors
and determine whether they should be given access to specific individuals.
- Prepare responses
to correspondence containing routine inquiries.
- Manage and maintain
executives’ schedules.
- Prepare for monthly
and special board meetings as well as management meetings
- Custody of SACCO’s
administration files and senior staff files
Knowledge, Skills and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree
in Business Administration or an equivalent
- CPS or an
equivalent professional qualification
- At least 5 years
progressive responsible experience in a secretarial or a Personal
Assistants position preferably to a senior manager.
- Excellent knowledge
of Microsoft Office applications specifically MS Word, MS Excel, MS Access
and MS PowerPoint;
- General
administrative knowledge, ability to make independent decisions, excellent
written & oral communication, reliable and confidential.
Operations Officer.
These positions will be based at the various Branches in Muranga County
Primary Responsibility: Reporting to the Branch Manager the Officer will be responsible for supervising Branch operations in order to ensure that customers get the best in terms of service delivery in accordance to the SACCO’s policy, procedures and guidelines.
Key Responsibilities
- Monitoring the
intra-day cash limits for the tellers;
- Confirming
instructions and cheque payments with customers.
- Monitoring
ATMs,
- Joint custodian of
the branch Vault together with Branch Manager;
- Ensure that all
branch records and registers are properly maintained and updated
- Receive cheques
deposited by the customers and ensure that they are correct and timely
acted and ensure that all dishonored cheques have been reversed
immediately.
- Maintains updated
records of Branch and customers' funds and investments.
- Ensuring safe
custody of cash and serialized stationery;
- Retrieving cash and
cheque deposits from the ATM;
- Oversee the
maintenance of all equipment in the branch.
- Monitoring
activities in the banking hall through the CCTV;
- Authorizing teller
vouchers in the Core banking System.
- Ensure that the
general cleanliness of the branch is adhered to.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
- University degree
in a business related area from a recognized institution
- CPA II
- Four(4) years’
experience in a similar position in a SACCO or other financial institution
- Excellent
interpersonal, communication, people management, customer relationship
management and teamwork skills
Application Process
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit cover letter and curriculum vitae indicating current and expected remuneration package to: bmwangi@skillsglobal.co.ke; by 25th July 2017.