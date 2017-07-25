Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Our Client, Amica Savings & Credit Ltd wishes to recruit competent individuals to fill the positions of Credit Officer .





These positions will be based at the various Branches in Muranga County



Primary Responsibilities: Reporting to the Credit Manager and under the supervision of respective Branch Manager, the Credit Officer will be responsible for analyzing credit data and financial information of persons or companies that are applying for credit or loans to determine the credit-worthiness.







Key Responsibilities

Gather information about clients

Proper record keeping of all credit documentation at the Branches

Asses, analyze and interpret complicated financial information

Visit loan applicants

Keeping Sacco credit exposures within set risk bearing limits (PAR)

Appraise loan applicants and submitting them for approval

Manage strict targets and deadlines

Able to understand complicated information from customers

Prepare credit reports.

Requirements

University degree in Finance, Accounting or Economics, at least CPA II qualifications and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

At least 4 years’ experience as Credit or Relationship officer in a busy Credit Department in a Financial Institution.

Excellent analytical, communication, interpersonal ,planning, organizing, and time management skills

Branch Manager .





This position will be based at one of the Branches in Muranga County



Primary Responsibility: Reporting to the General Manager (Operation and Business Development), the Branch Manager will ensure branch growth and profitability, develop and execute the branch business plan while at the same time manage and develop branch staff by providing support, guidance and training





Key Responsibilities

Oversee the day to day efficient and effective operation of the branch

Implements the Society's policies at the Branch level

Oversee adherence of the set rules and regulations for the smooth running of branch operations.

Ensure proper maintenance and safe custody of all records.

Ensure optimum utilization of all Branch assets and resources

Ensure that the Branch observes liquidity and cash ratios and that adequate level of cash is maintained

Implement management and control systems at Branch level.

Ensure the safety of staff, customers and all assets and equipment within the Branch.

Facilitate the implementation of credit policy and other operation manuals

Custodian of all security instruments charged in favor of the organization as security for loans.

Ensure proper loan tracking is done and that loan defaulting is timely identified and relevant action initiated.

Review the branch monthly financial statements against the targets and work on the variances.

Ensure loan transactions are accurately posted into the members’ loan account

Ensure branch is in compliance with the rules and regulations set forth by SASRA and other regulatory agencies.

Supervise, mentor, coach and guide staff and also establish and monitor staff performance and development goals

Ensure that services offered are of the highest standards

Experience, Knowledge and Abilities

Business related degree. Qualifications in accounting (CPA) will be an added advantage

Four (4) years’ experience in a similar position ( in SACCO or Financial Service Sector)

Strong accounting, customer service and communication skills;

Ability to make sound judgment/decisions, practical knowledge of branch operations, regulatory issues governing the SACCO’s

Administration Assistant .





This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town



Duties

Responsible for organizing and supervising all of the operational maintenance activities that facilitate the smooth running of the organization.

Offer efficient response and management of emergencies & other repairs.

Maintenance & servicing of all standby generators.

Keep track of equipment’s that require maintenance/replacement and escalate any problems to management to be managed accordingly.

Supervise constructions.

Ensure all risk, safety and emergency procedures are maintained and followed always.

Ensure cleanliness, health and safety in the organization.

Qualifications & Experience

Diploma preferably Electrical/Construction

Must have at least 2 years’ experience in a maintenance and repairs works

Must be experienced in electrical, plumbing, building and general maintenance.

Executive Secretary .





This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town



Primary Responsibility: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the office holder shall provide high level administrative support to the office of the CEO



Key Responsibilities

Provide administrative support to the CEO

Managing the diary of the CEO

Schedules and coordinates appointments, meetings and travel arrangements

Read and analyze incoming memos, submissions, and reports in order to determine their significance and plan their distribution.

Coordinate distribution of incoming correspondence, both letters and email.

Maintain corporate documents, records, and reports.

Attend to visitors and determine whether they should be given access to specific individuals.

Prepare responses to correspondence containing routine inquiries.

Manage and maintain executives’ schedules.

Prepare for monthly and special board meetings as well as management meetings

Custody of SACCO’s administration files and senior staff files

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or an equivalent

CPS or an equivalent professional qualification

At least 5 years progressive responsible experience in a secretarial or a Personal Assistants position preferably to a senior manager.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office applications specifically MS Word, MS Excel, MS Access and MS PowerPoint;

General administrative knowledge, ability to make independent decisions, excellent written & oral communication, reliable and confidential.

Operations Officer.





These positions will be based at the various Branches in Muranga County



Primary Responsibility: Reporting to the Branch Manager the Officer will be responsible for supervising Branch operations in order to ensure that customers get the best in terms of service delivery in accordance to the SACCO’s policy, procedures and guidelines.





Key Responsibilities

Monitoring the intra-day cash limits for the tellers;

Confirming instructions and cheque payments with customers.

Monitoring ATMs,

Joint custodian of the branch Vault together with Branch Manager;

Ensure that all branch records and registers are properly maintained and updated

Receive cheques deposited by the customers and ensure that they are correct and timely acted and ensure that all dishonored cheques have been reversed immediately.

Maintains updated records of Branch and customers' funds and investments.

Ensuring safe custody of cash and serialized stationery;

Retrieving cash and cheque deposits from the ATM;

Oversee the maintenance of all equipment in the branch.

Monitoring activities in the banking hall through the CCTV;

Authorizing teller vouchers in the Core banking System.

Ensure that the general cleanliness of the branch is adhered to.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

University degree in a business related area from a recognized institution

CPA II

Four(4) years’ experience in a similar position in a SACCO or other financial institution

Excellent interpersonal, communication, people management, customer relationship management and teamwork skills

